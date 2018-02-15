#DeLille Tensions are high as ANC councillors cause disruptions over procedural matters. Meeting will now be moved to different venue @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/dcPgCQ3v8R
— JasonFelix (@JasonFelix) February 15, 2018
#DeLille Disruptions stems from the last council meeting in January where messages seeking support of a no-confidence vote against @PatriciaDeLille were circulated. The ANC wants answers @IOL @TheCapeArgus
— JasonFelix (@JasonFelix) February 15, 2018
# DeLille Meeting is now back in the main chamber. ANC councillors are singing and dancing to Struggle Songs @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/LHQetdDrpL
— JasonFelix (@JasonFelix) February 15, 2018