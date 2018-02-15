The meeting for no confidence motion against embattled mayor Patricia de Lille's got off a rough start as the ANC councillors repeatedly burst into song and dance. Picture: Jason Felix.
Cape Town - The meeting for a no confidence motion against embattled mayor Patricia de Lille got off to a rough start as ANC councillors repeatedly burst into song and dance as proceedings got under way on Thursday morning.

Last week, De Lille had filed an urgent application to have a motion of no confidence in her be held by secret ballot, but on Wednesday the Western Cape High ruled that the mayor's request is in the hands of City of Cape Town Speaker Dirk Smit.

Her legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu SC, argued on Wednesday that a secret ballot was the only way to protect councillors from the DA bosses who they fear might intimidate or even fire those who vote against the motion.

“There are 231 councillors in the City of Cape Town. They would need 116 councillors to succeed. Now there are about 59 DA councillors who were initially against the motion. Let’s say that same number (59) votes against the motion and together with the 77 councillors in the council the motion will fail. The DA has about 154 councillors, but only 84 voted in favour of the but only 84 voted in favour of the motion."




