Noweyitala Bhiyana, right, Khuselwa Thuthani, mother of Kamvalethu, her only son, who was among four people shot dead in Philippi. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency

Cape Town - A teen who saw how two children and two adults were shot dead described how their bodies were slumped over in the car they were in.

Sinethemba Gwatiso, 30, Sazi Velebhayi, 20, and Yonela Sxiki and Kamvalethu Thutani, both 13, were shot dead on Tuesday night.

A fifth person, Siyabonga Gwatiso, was wounded and later admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital.

The attack took place in Nonziba Street, Browns Farm, Philippi.

Witness Nobuhle Balele, 17, said she was returning from a nearby shop when she heard about 24 gun shots fired at her cousin’s Toyota Avanza parked in the street.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A teen who saw how two children and two adults were shot dead described how their bodies were slumped over in the car they were in. Video: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency

She saw three men speed off in a white Toyota Corolla, she said.

“I ran towards the car and saw Sinethemba slumped over the (steering) wheel. He was shot in the head, and about four times on his body. Kneeling towards the gear (stick), as if to hide, was Kamvalethu, who was also shot in the head and blood was dripping just below his chin.

"Siyabonga was gasping for air. He was pleading for help,” a tearful Balele said.

Sxiki and Gwatiso belonged to the same family, while Kamvalethu and Velebhayi were friends of the family.

Kamvalethu Thuthani

Yonili Sxiki

Sazi Velebhayi

Sinethemba Gwatiso

Balele said Gwatiso, a taxi driver, came to check on his family every evening and Tuesday was no different.

“When he came in, the children went out to sit with him in the car. I walked out to buy bread at the Somali shop and my other cousin, who was also in the car, got out and accompanied me.

"As we were returning we saw that there was some kind of commotion but thought they were robbing the Somali shop opposite our home. We only realised later that the men were killing our relatives,” she said.

Her uncle, Lindela Tyubeni, said he was called by Gwatiso’s brother, who was in Stellenbosch, to notify him about the incident. “We are heartbroken as a family. We never expected such a thing to happen. All these people were so young. Who would kill children in such a savage way?” he asked.

Gwatiso worked in the taxi industry occasionally and had just finished a month driving for a new operator.

Thutani’s dad, Mthandazo Ngeyi, said he heard the gunshots, but was too fearful to go outside. “My son is always indoors when at that house. He was safe. I never anticipated that such a thing would happen. It was brutal. I saw the injuries he sustained,” said Ngeyi.

Thutani was the only child and it was hard coming to terms with his murder, he added.

Police said no arrests had been made and the motive for the attack had yet to be established. Anyone with information on the shooting can call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

@Zoey_Dano

[email protected]

Cape Argus