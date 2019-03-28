The City of Cape Town's spending on infrastructure and on informal settlements has taken centre stage at Thursday's council meeting. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's spending on infrastructure and on informal settlements has taken centre stage at Thursday's council meeting. They got a tongue lashing from the ANC for their alleged misuse of funds. “If they can’t spend their capital on infrastructure investment then we have a problem. You can’t call yourself a infrastructures investment city because I gave them the figures that they can’t despite. Since the urban settlement development grant was introduced in 2011 year in and year out they are unable to spend that grant,” ANC Caucus leader Xolani Sotashe said.

Sotashe slammed the City for not spending several grants that were provided to them by national government.

Last year it emerged that DA-run cities such as the City of Johannesburg and City of Cape Town have lost nearly R540-million meant to cover costs of provision of infrastructure to poor households due to non-performance.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has stopped the transfer of R363m to the City of Johannesburg while Cape Town forfeited about R176m allocated as the urban settlement development grant (USDG).

Most recently while campaigning for the ANC in Delft, outside Cape Town, President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed the DA, charging that the provincial government had failed to use just short of R1.7billion in funds allocated for housing which was returned to the National Treasury.

Mayor Dan Plato said in his opening speech in the caucus: "Housing delivery remains a top priority of this administration as reflected in this year’s budget, where R2,3 billion is allocated to the newly established Human Settlements Directorate. The upgrading of our informal settlements has received a significant budget allocation with R589 million going towards the mainstreaming of basic service delivery to informal settlements and backyard dwellers.”

In responce to allegations of mismanagement of funds, Plato said that the blame lies with former mayor Patricia de Lille.

“I made some note of that and unfortunately, looking at 2014-2018, those were issues under the previous administration's watch. I don't want to go into the detail of that right now, because I still have to speak to my senior financial officials, to get to the bottom of that. I will at a future council meeting address those issues with the ANC."

GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron, who is also former Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development, said that the old structure of the City did struggle to spend USDG.

"Silo based models of city government are models stuck in the last century.

"Former mayor De Lille and previous City Manager recognised that if you keep planning the same way you will keep getting the same outcome. The city was restructured to bring the administration into the 21st Century and appropriate functions were integrated and aligned.

"This resulted in the formal housing department, which resided under the TDA (Transport and Urban Development Authority) which I led, not only meeting the City’s housing delivery targets for the first time ever (including when Dan Plato was Mayco Member for Housing and Mayor previously) but we exceeded the target by 62% - in the 2017/18 financial year – its first year in existence."

Herro added that they also spent about 100% of the USDG allocation in the 2017/18 financial year.

"Unfortunately Dan Plato’s first order of business was to undo the TDA and the new structure and take us back to the last century silo based model. This will certainly result in significant inefficiencies and underspending of conditional grants like USDG."

