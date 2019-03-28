Cape Town - The City’s Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were honoured on Wednesday for the work they have done in the Cape. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to 13483 fire emergency incidents between November 1 last year and February 28.

These included 7472 bush grass fires, 662 formal residential fires and 716 informal residential fires.

The WeLoveU Foundation provided the firefighters with an appreciation lunch at the central fire station in Roeland Street to honour them and their commitment to serving the public and the environment.

The WeLoveU Foundation is a South Korean-based global organisation that provides charitable services all over the world to those who are suffering, and the organisation also initiates events to show appreciation to teachers, firefighters, nurses, medical doctors and police officers.

“The fire outbreaks can take a toll on the firefighters physically and emotionally, such as seeing people’s lives being destroyed and seeing people suffering. Therefore, a gesture like this can go a long way in showing them that they are appreciated,” said Cape Town City Council’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Kusile Kewana, WeLoveU Foundation Coordinator, speaks about the foundation and why they chose the Cape Town Fire Station for their event. The WeLoveU Foundation is hosting a “Lunch appreciation for firefighters” Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

City Fire and Rescue services spokesperson Jermain Carelse said the firefighters had a strenuous fire season and this event provided them with an opportunity to unwind, because at any time they could be called on again, as they worked 24-hour shifts.

Kusile Kewana, WeLoveU Foundation co-ordinator, said the many fires over the past few months could have led to the firefighters experiencing post-traumatic stress from putting out these fires and rescuing people.

The lunch was aimed at providing them with a sense of comfort and a reminder that their efforts are recognised by many.

“Firefighters are often the unsung heroes as they battle a blaze, while often at the same time coming up against elements within communities who do not appreciate the work that they do. They run towards the danger to save lives, property and limit damage. I would like to commend each one for their commitment and I would like to thank the International WeLoveU Foundation for this initiative,” said Smith.

New fire stations are opening in Masiphumelele and Sir Lowry’s Pass this year and 30 new firefighters will be appointed.

