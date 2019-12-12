This comes after the City officially opened its second water collection point in Vredehoek on Wednesday.
Mayco member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg said: “We’ve all experienced a severe drought and one of the key lessons we learnt is the importance of diversifying our water supply and resources and tapping alternative sources such as spring water.”
Limberg said the significance of the water collection point was to encourage residents to make use of alternative water supply and she urged residents to be “water wise”. The spring water, however, is not for drinking purposes, because it has not been treated, but it can be used for other needs to offset the demand for non-potable water.
“There’s a misconception that because dam waters are sitting at above 80% we’re in a far better position. And yes, we have seen a recovery of dams, but the 2019 rainfall patterns have shown that we’re not completely out of the woods. Our rainfall patterns are largely aligned to what we’ve seen in 2016 and we have no certainty to get good rainfall,” she said.