WATCH: City suspends Cape metro police officers who threw man out of his wheelchair

Cape Town — The City of Cape Town has suspended two metro police officers who were caught on camera throwing a handicapped man out of his wheelchair.

The video went viral on Thursday morning involving the officers and a member of the public in a wheelchair.

The two-minute video is believed to be in connection with the Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni Movement which marched to the Cape Town Civic Centre to meet mayor Dan Plato to discuss their grievances regarding access to water, toilets, electricity and housing.

The man in the wheelchair was one of the protesters. In the video, he can be heard saying, “then you must arrest me” to the officers as they argued. It was thereafter when one of the officers went and threw the wheelchair over.

Plato said following the incident the officers were suspended with immediate effect.