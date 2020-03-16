WATCH: Coming together to clean Metrorail train used for Worcester trip

Cape Town - The United Commuter Voice (UCV), members of the Worcester community, regional management of Prasa, Corporate Real Estate Solutions and Metrorail joined hands to clean the train-sets used for the regional Worcester service at Cape Town station on Sunday.

The group had arranged a special day to get their hands dirty and clean the eight carriages used to transport commuters every day between Cape Town and Worcester.

Metrorail’s provincial acting regional manager, Raymond Maseko, said the clean-up confirmed the renewed commitment to ensure that commuters travelled with dignity and in hygienic conditions.

“Commuters on the Worcester train travel the furthest and the trip should be made as comfortable as possible,” Maseko said.

He was proud that many Prasa employees had gone beyond their duties. Maseko called on commuters to support the effort to improve their travelling experience.