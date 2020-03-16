WATCH: Coming together to clean Metrorail train used for Worcester trip
The group had arranged a special day to get their hands dirty and clean the eight carriages used to transport commuters every day between Cape Town and Worcester.
Metrorail’s provincial acting regional manager, Raymond Maseko, said the clean-up confirmed the renewed commitment to ensure that commuters travelled with dignity and in hygienic conditions.
“Commuters on the Worcester train travel the furthest and the trip should be made as comfortable as possible,” Maseko said.
He was proud that many Prasa employees had gone beyond their duties. Maseko called on commuters to support the effort to improve their travelling experience.
“It is vital that commuters take co-ownership for clean trains and to eliminate littering.”
UCV spokesperson Joao Jardim said: “It is our stations and trains and as commuters we need to not only protect our assets but to ensure that our assets are clean so we can travel in a dignified manner.”
Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo has honoured his commitment of cleaner trains and said customer-centric remained the mantra of Prasa. “In light of Prasa’s depressed revenue streams, every effort to retain and attract commuters is laudable and has my support,” Mpondo said.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said 1000 commuters used the Worcester service on weekdays. “Many commuters commute weekly, staying in Cape Town/Bellville during the week, re-joining their families over weekends. Over weekends 200 commuters utilise the service.”
* Videos by: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus@SISONKE_MD
Cape Argus