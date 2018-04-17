To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cape Town - The first day of the national bus strike has left hundreds of commuters stranded and many taxi commuters frustrated.

At the Nyanga Taxi rank, hundreds of Cape Town and Sea Point commuters complained about the long queues and delays.

Queueing began at 6am, extending all the way to the Nyanga bus terminus and was about 400m long.

Nyanga taxi rank was full on Wednesday morning, as many commuters were left stranded by the national #BusStrike. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

The Sea Point line was just a few metres shorter.

The rest of the lines such as Bellville, Langa and Claremont were also long, but flowed.

Thembeka Kungwana, who travels to Cape Town, said the bus strike was delaying loyal taxi commuters.

#BusStrike: Nyanga taxi rank is filled but the queues are moving. @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/sZukSnpKEw — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) April 18, 2018

She said the waiting period to board a taxi had been extended and many feared losing their jobs because they would arrive at work late.

"Our bosses don't understand that when there is a strike we are always affected. They think we are making excuses and fire many of us," she said.

Kungwana, who also has a knee problem, said she had been standing for an hour and that her knee was starting to hurt.

An empty bus terminus at Nyanga . no signs of people or buses. #BusStrike @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/fDHr6RzpDb — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) April 18, 2018

A Peak View High School pupil, Ongeziwe Ralarala was standing at the Epping/Langa queue.

He said he was in matric and couldn't afford to miss out on school work.

"We are going to be late and miss our first lesson," he said.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) chairman Victor Wiwi pleaded that traffic officials monitor the Bus/Taxi line on the N2.

#BusStrike: Cata chairman Victor Wiwi says traffic official should ensure that the bus lane is used exclusively for taxis today. pic.twitter.com/QnSfzRgkvk — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) April 18, 2018

"Private vehicle owners are using their cars to drive to work and are making use of the bus lane. This is congesting traffic for is taxi drivers even more.

"Traffic officers must monitor it," said Wiwi.

