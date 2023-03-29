WATCH: Controlled burn occurs on Table Mountain to prevent future uncontrolled wildfires

Cape Town - The fire seen in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) in the early hours of this morning was in fact a controlled biodiversity burn that TMNP management undertook to remove dry flammable material and reduce the likelihood of future uncontrolled wildfires, which could pose a huge risk to life and property on the urban edge. The burn took place below Tafelberg Road and approximately 36 hectares of veld is intended to be burnt.

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton said this was expected to be a one-day burn and that it could only take place in favourable weather conditions of temperatures under 25°C, moderate winds of less than 20km/h and two to three days after light rain had fallen. Later in the morning concerns were raised that the prescribed burn appeared to no longer be in control, with helicopters making numerous trips to dump water over the area. However, SANParks gave an assurance that the fire was not out of control and helicopters were in the air as a precautionary measure and to support the ground teams.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway advised that visitors might encounter a bit of soot and some smoke, but that its operations were not affected by these prescribed burns. Visitors were also given masks to shield them from smoke inhalation. Howard-Clayton said the reasons for conducting prescribed burns in fynbos vegetation are to reduce fire hazards by reducing the unnecessary “fuel” accumulated in field as a result of alien plant-clearing operations; to rejuvenate the fire-adapted and fire-dependent fynbos vegetation; and as an essential part of control operations aimed at eliminating invasive alien plants. Howard-Clayton said, “Although we appreciate that such burning is a source of concern to many Cape Town residents, it must be stated that wild fires will occur, and an uncontrolled fire or wildfire could pose a huge risk to life and property on the urban edge.

“The removal of dry flammable material by means of a prescribed burn will reduce the likelihood of future uncontrolled wildfires.” She explained that fynbos vegetation was both fire-prone and fire-adapted, and the use of fire formed an integral part of the ecological management of the park. TMNP Fire Management Department together with the SANParks Cape Research Centre developed a scientific Prescribed Burning Plan for the entire park – this plan determines and prioritises areas for prescribed burning, taking into consideration biodiversity and protection of properties.

“Residents in the adjoining areas of the park should be assured that park management will do their best to minimise any possible inconvenience to adjacent households during the preparatory work and burning operations,” Howard-Clayton said. “Where adjacent properties to the park may be affected by a prescribed burn, park management will make an effort to inform such landowners and residents in good time of the intent to carry out a burn.” Surrounding residents were advised to keep their windows shut while burning takes place and that flammable items like gas canisters should be removed from outside areas. Laundry should also be taken off washing lines to prevent odour contamination from the smoke.