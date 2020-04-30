WATCH: Controversial Strandfontein shelter for homeless to be closed down

Cape Town – The highly controversial Strandfontein camp for homeless people erected by the City of Cape Town will be closed down. According to the area ward councillor, Elton Jansen, Mayco member for community and health Zahid Badroodien said the closure will be phased out, starting today, and will be concluded by mid-May. "All street people will be relocated from the Strandfontein site. I have already started communicating with the executive director for community services, Mr Vincent Botto, regarding the restoration of the sports complex," he said. The closure comes a week after the SA Human Rights Commission made scathing findings on the conditions at the Strandfontein Sports Complex, where thousands of homeless people are being housed during the Covid-19 lockdown. The team recommended that immediate improvements take place at the site; provision be made to ensure the daily presence of medical personnel to assess occupants in each tent and manage referrals to the on-site health services; and safety and security measures be implemented.

It also recommended a multi-sectoral task team led by the City be urgently established, including representatives from the street people now staying at Strandfontein, civil society organisations, the local Strandfontein community and representatives from civil society.

Speaking to the Cape Argus earlier this week, mayor Dan Plato dismissed the report, vowing the site would not be closed down.

Badroodien said: "The Strandfontein temporary shelter was always just a temporary intervention. We have indicated on several occasions that it will be closing.

"We are at pains to point out that the phased closure is not because of pressure from any particular grouping. As of today, no more people will be taken in at Strandfontein.

"Those who require further assistance will be helped to smaller shelters that are being prepared. We envision that the site will be empty by May 20."

The issue has landed in court after the Strandfontein Ratepayers' Association laid a criminal complaint against the City, accusing it of not adhering to the regulations.

It said it was still in consultation with their attorneys regarding the closure and would only be able to comment later today.

