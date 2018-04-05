Police Minister Bheki Cele went on a walkabout in Brown's Farm, Philippi, following the murder of four people, including two children, on Tuesday. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that the white car believed to have been used in the murder of two children and two adults had been seized.

Cele was addressing community members in Nonziba Street in Brown’s Farm, Philippi, on Thursday. He said police were following up on leads.

He also asked that community members give police the space to carry out the investigation and that people with information come forward.

On Tuesday at 9.30pm four people - Sinethemba Gwatiso, 30, Sazi Velebhayi, 20, Yonela Sxiki, 13, and Kamvalethu Thutani, 12 - were murdered in a parked Toyota Avanza vehicle. A fifth victim of the shooting, Siyabonga Gwatiso, 15, is in a stable condition at the Groote Schuur Hospital.

Eye-witness Nobuhle Balele, 17, said she saw three men, but thought they were robbing a nearby shop. She saw the men flee in a white Corolla.

Cele visited the grieving families on Wednesday.

#Philippi: Cele speaking to local shop owners who are complaining about robberies that happen in the area. @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/Ydhx3ouWkv — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) April 5, 2018

He said it was important to visit the community as well.

“What kind of person fires five shots at a 12-year-old? Nobuhle saw something terrible. When I went to visit the family she was trembling; she couldn’t sleep.

#Philippi: Cele says police are already following leads on the murders.He asks the community to allow 4 Saps to do their jobs.@TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/OETlQbA3Oc — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) April 5, 2018

“We are following leads, but we will not divulge much because we fear that some people may alert the murderers,” he said.

Cele said he was on a mission to clear Nyanga of its status as SA's murder capital.

He said his department was going to focus on the townships and Cape Flats, where crime and gangsterism was rife.

“This space belongs to innocent communities, citizens like yourself. We will be very hard on criminals. We will work hard that is our commitment to the community here. We will find the person who killed our children here, we will find thieves and we will get rid of the high murders in this place,” he said.

#Philippi:Cele promise to fight Nyanga murder capital status and find the killers who killed the children in Brown's Farm. @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/j6Mn8Tl0rk — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) April 5, 2018

