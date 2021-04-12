WATCH: Cops, prisoners injured after police car collides with civilians in Fish Hoek

Two police officers and six prisoners were taken to hospital for treatment and observation after an Ocean View police vehicle transporting inmates collided with two civilian vehicles in Fish Hoek on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding the accident which occurred at around 8.35am in Main Road were being investigated.

DA constituency head for the Deep South, Mireille Wenger, called on the police to explain before Parliament what transpired after a serious road accident involving a police vehicle which transported prisoners to the court in Simon’s Town.

Wenger said witnesses reported that the police vehicle was travelling at high speeds and allegedly ran through a red traffic light.

She said it was reported that all prisoners in the back of the van were injured, one pedestrian was in critical condition and roadworks contractors who were affected by the crash were also injured.