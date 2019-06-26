Police Minister, General Bheki Cele visited the family of the slain police sergeant, Donovan Prins who lost his life in the line of duty in Bindal Road, Lavender Hill on the evening of 2019-06-24. Bheki Cele sympathizing with the deceased' mother, Rachel Prins. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Town - Two suspects in question after a 34-year-old police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty in Lavender Hill on Monday, when suspects opened fire at the police vehicle, Police Minister Bheki Cele said while visiting the family on Wednesday. Donovan Richard Prins, was described by his family as a loving, kind and caring man, who was always passionate about his job.

His wife, Shaldene Prins, also a police officer at the same station Donovan worked at, said she heard from their radio, when her husband was shot, "after the shooting another officer shouted for help," Shaldene said.

"It was a horrific moment for me. I did not know what to do, however, he was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to death and his partner, a constable escaped the attack unharmed," she said.

He was the only son to, Richard and Rachel prins, with two sisters Natasha Davids and Carmen Prins.

Natasha pleaded and called for justice, "we are in a sad state with my family. We loved and respected our brother and he was the best," Natasha said.

Richard said Donovan joined the police while he was 18-years-old, "he loved and respected the law".

Cele said: "It is difficult for all of us, this coming Saturday we will be burying a police officer gunned down by criminals in Soweto. This year, so far, we have around 26 officers killed on duty in our country and that needs to stop.

"We are calling on everyone to work with us in apprehending the culprits. Upon assessing the area, I have met three women who said something that touched my heart, however, I agreed with them, 'these gangsters are our kids, husbands, sons and our boyfriends. If we do not work together with police, we are not going anywhere," Cele said.

He said the communities need to work together with the police, "there is a call we made defend your own, work together and make sure that you protect one another, in this very brutal world".

