Union members affiliated to Cosatu march to Parliament as part of an effort to mobilise for pro-poor policies ahead of the Budget speech and to protest against job losses Cape Town protest comes after the union held marches in big cities across the country to highlight the plight of the workers who are facing retrenchments from various sectors including the prospect of job losses at Eskom. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Hundreds of unionised Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) members and other affiliated members in Western Cape have taken to the streets of Cape Town marching from Keizersgracht Street to Parliament to highlight their concerns over job losses.



These unions decided not to march last week Wednesday when other members around other provinces were marching, Cosatu Western Cape Provincial Secretary Malvern de Bruyn said.





The Western Cape decided to march on Tuesday to coincide with the Budget Speech of minister of Finance Tito Mboweni which will be on Wednesday.





"By so doing, this will have the maximum impact due to the media attention on the Budget Speech," De Bruyn said.









Cosatu’s deputy president, Mike Shingange said they have engaged with Government Departments, Business and Social Partners at NEDLAC on the Economic crises, State Capture and Corruption that has led to job losses and unemployment in South Africa.





He said they approached NEDLAC through a section 77(1) (b) notice as part of their commitment to look for an amicable solution, "but we reached a deadlock on this matter forcing us into a route of confrontation with business and government authorities as well as other employers," Shingange said.









