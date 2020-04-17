WATCH: Councillor criticised for tasting from spoon while feeding needy Bonteheuwel residents

Cape Town - Bonteheuwel ward councillor's video feeding the community has been under scrutiny on social media. The 1 minute, 22 seconds video showing Angus McKenzie and the team dishing out food with gloves on, with no masks on their faces, even though they were still talking to each other. This comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic where people have been encouraged to social distance and be hyper vigilant of their hygiene practices. In the video, McKenzie appears to be tasting from the spoon used to scoop meals, before then using the same spoon to dish more food. According to a tweet by Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON), he said McKenzie was wrong on many fronts for his conduct and what he did was "unhealthy and criminal and putting the lives of all the people at risk".

Dear @DACouncillor Angus McKenzie this is wrong on so many fronts but what you did on 1:05 is unhealthy & criminal and putting the lives of all the people at risk and your crew speaking over the food and risking droplets in pot is just also morsig pic.twitter.com/5vIoWunYKA — Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) April 17, 2020

McKenzie said the reality was, and can be backed up by those present, that he actually didn't eat food he was dishing "while this may not be the answer the naysayers will appreciate I will continue to do over and above what is expected of me, to ensure that as many people as possible in my community have something to eat during this very difficult time".

He said his commitment towards that was clearly visible and political grandstanding would not deter him from continuing to care for his community.

"The reality is that currently, I am part of the team feeding over 1 000 vulnerable people every day in Bonteheuwel, in most streets," McKenzie said.

He said their focus was the livelihood of people and not the political games played out by some.

