FIERY DISPUTE: Ongoing unrest related to illegal land occupation in the Vrygrond area resulted in the ward councillor’s vehicle being torched after she had met with the community. She was reportedly held hostage at the Italy sports field, but aided by SAPS and is safe. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/(ANA)

Cape Town - The car of a ward councillor was set alight and she was held hostage as violence erupted in Vrygrond.

“We want the land. There is a massive overcrowding problem, the people need that land to put up their shacks,” Daniel Nomavila said.

He accused the ward councillor of lying to the residents of Vrygrond. The residents set alight ward councillor Gerry Gordon’s Toyota. Soon afterwards they blocked her from leaving and took her hostage.



The Cape Argus understands that Gordon was in the area to discuss the housing crisis.

“The people of Vrygrond are fed up and sick and tired of this. Gordon must leave; I didn’t vote for her to be my councillor,” Nomavila said.

The residents want to build on a piece of land known as Xakabantu, which is believed to belong to a neighbouring nature reserve. Ownership is believed to be the matter of a legal dispute.

The protest began on April 19 on Monday evening, after residents complained of overcrowding in Vrygrond and lack of access to land. Residents barricaded roads and looted a Pick * Pay liquor store. Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille intervened. However, she failed to ease tension in the area. De Lille said the piece of land could not be occupied because it was declared a nature reserve in 2016.

THREATENED: Gerry Gordon escaped unscathed after attack.

The DA’s Metro chairperson Grant Twigg condemned the violent attack on Gordon. “We all have a sacred constitutional right to protest, but we also have the responsibility to do so in a manner that does not infringe on the rights of others. This type of violence and anarchy must be rejected by all residents with the contempt it deserves,” Twigg said.

Gordon was safe and unharmed, he said.

#BREAKING The Ward Councillor of Vrygronds car has been set alight. This is the current situation. @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/qKAAnBJuz9 — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) May 13, 2018

