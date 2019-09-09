Fritz said the directives would bring the necessary legitimacy and guidance to the CPF electoral process.
“As we begin the CPF elections, I look forward to interacting with the newly-elected executives who wish to build fruitful relationships with both their local neighbourhood watches and police to root out crime.”
He said CPFs, which are made up of community members, were “a critical component of many of our policing strategies and policies”. “For example, CPFs play an important role in facilitating the National Anti-Gang Strategy, the White Paper on Policing, the White Paper on Safety and Security and the Violence Prevention Strategy.”
Fritz said they must bridge the gap between communities and local police.
“We must ensure that CPFs are and remain functional in terms of their statutory functions, as set out in Section 18 of the SAPS Act,” he said.
He encouraged community members to involve themselves in their local CPF electoral AGMs, and said every citizen of this province needed to contribute to the discussion on safety in their communities.
Manci said the signing of the directives and guidelines on CPF elections was an expression of the commitment of government and the police to strengthening partnerships.@SISONKE_MD
