Cape Town - Students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) District Six Campus have given their management a 21-hour ultimatum to provide answers to their demands including housing or they will shut down the campus. The ultimatum that ends today at 13:00 was handed over to the management, on Wednesday after the leaders and the students disrupted the lectures.

Housing officer of the student representative council Andile Xolo said if the university management does not provide them with answers, they will protest until their demands are met, "we have exhausted all channels in trying to resolve the matter, but nothing has been done."

Xolo said they request the institution to identify private accommodation with the assistance of the SRC and student bodies, for students who qualify for the funding scheme.

"We want everyone who applied for residence, whose statuses do not reflect to be put on a list, which will ensure that they get accommodated," Xolo said.

A first-year film production student, Yomzi Mbaleki said she has been sleeping at the university's Catsville hall with more than 90 students.

Mbaleki said they have been struggling from the day they registered with the university, "to this extent some of us left to their homes and some are thinking of leaving," Mbaleki said.

Student Activist Athenkosi Hashe said they and other students have been trying to help the students who haven't been placed.

Hashe said lack of residence is a serious matter at CPUT and "it needs to be taken seriously." Hen said the students have been surviving on takeaways since the academic year and most have ran out of funds to buy food.

"I urge people to assist these students with food parcel until a point where they get placed and start living normally," Hashe said.

To assist the students Hashe said people can contact Xolo on 060 808 7039, or him at 0633570704.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said a "rogue group" of students attempted to disrupt classes at the District Six campus on Wednesday, "with the disagreement seems to stem from the continued demand for student housing."

Kansley said CPUT has always communicated transparently around this issue and explained every effort is made to meet the demand for residence placements.

"We cannot be responsible for every person who demands a place in student housing," Kansley said.

She said the students without places are mostly walk-ins who expect to "jump" the residence queue ahead of those who applied on time and meet the requirements.

"A place in residence is subject to stringent requirements like a minimum 60% pass."

