Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor congratulates Professor Chris Nhlapo, who was inaugurated as Cape Peninsula University of Technology vice-chancellor, at the Bellville campus on Wednesday. With them are Chancellor Thandi Modise, far left, and Universities SA chief executive Ahmed Bawa, far right. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - There were congratulations all around when Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) vice-chancellor Chris Nhlapo officially started his job on Wednesday. Nhlapo has been acting vice-chancellor since August 2017.

He has occupied a number of senior positions at higher education institutions and science councils.

Precious Sibiya, chairperson of the CPUT council said the role of a vice-chancellor was increasingly one of the most challenging positions.

“Under his stewardship, the Western Cape’s largest university will realise its vision of being at the heart of technology innovation in Africa.

“I have no doubt that CPUT will rise to ever greater heights with him,” Sibiya said.

Universities SA chief executive Ahmed Bawa said the installation of Nhlapo was an inspired choice.

Bawa said Nhlapo had the credentials of being a leader with integrity, and an academic leader of note, “deeply committed to the academic project of CPUT”.

Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor joined the dignitaries in the CPUT community in congratulating Nhlapo on his appointment and said her department was confident the CPUT Council could not have found a more suitable candidate than Nhlapo to fill the vacancy.

“CPUT has undergone profound changes since 2005, when it was formed out of the merger of the two technical colleges and it has done much to address the damaging education and skills legacy of our past,” Pandor said.

CPUT Student Representative Council general secretary Sihle Ngxabi said Nhlapo’s appointment was good news.

“However, he can have a great vision, but with a bad team, he will never achieve the vision,” Ngxabi said.





Hlapo served as the first Deputy VC: Research, Technology Innovation and Partnerships. During that time Hlapo authored the institution's Research, Technology and Innovation Blueprint, which guides the University's research priorities. @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/SQT6erhYGO — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) April 10, 2019





[email protected]