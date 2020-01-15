Cape Town - Today was an exciting day for many learners and parents as over 1 million learners started school in the Western Cape – many for the first time.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited St Mary’s Primary School in Gardens, to welcome the learners. Schäfer said that of the million learners in the province, "about 107 000 were just beginning their school career in Grade 1 – an increase from 104 336 learners in 2019".
Of those starting high school, Schäfer said "a projected 93 000 learners are joining us for Grade 8. This is a significant increase from 85 771 Grade 8s in 2019. We’ve also welcomed 69 400 Grade R learners so far."
Fiona Sellar, principal of St Mary's Primary advised parents to be more patient with their children on the first school days.
Sellar said St Mary's Primary is one of the best schools in the province and is marking its 157th anniversary this year.