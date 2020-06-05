WATCH: CTICC temporary hospital officially opened by Ramaphosa, Winde

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened and toured the temporary CTICC 1 hospital on Friday along with ministers from his cabinet and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Winde led a team of health officials who presented the province's strategy in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The province has also launched the 862-bed temporary health facility at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, which will help treat patients. "This is a place where people are going to come and be cared for. "Mr President, we are so pleased that we could actually have this event today with you, to help us officially open it," Winde said. President Ramaphosa commenced his visit by receiving a presentation on the Western Cape's Covid-19 response strategy. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency/ANA Western Cape Premier Alan Winde welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa to open the CTICC temporary hospital on Friday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Premier Alan Winde, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA President Ramaphosa officiated at the official opening of the Hospital of Hope and conducted a walkabout. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA Ramaphosa said in his speech the fight against the coronavirus is "war" and should be approached like a marathon, adding the government would direct R20 billion towards fight the pandemic. "We have to find them (staff), the money will not be an issue we have to find them. We cannot be beaten by Covid-19 because we did not have enough staff members. SANDF is willing to come and lend a hand in the province," he said. The president said he was also not happy that the province had capped their availability of beds. He said it was better to over provide beds than be caught off-guard.

"It is better to over provide than underprovide. I would like to see a margin above what you are providing for. KwaZulu-Natal had also underprovided the beds available and we said they should provide more beds and they are doing that.

"We must be ahead of the curve, overprovide. If we do find ourselves in situations where we need beds, its better to be ready," Ramaphosa said.

Minister Bheki Cele during President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Cuban doctors. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize during the visit. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

On Thursday, the Western Cape cabinet gave the go-ahead to explore the creation of an additional 800 beds, including the staff to attend to those beds, at CTICC 2.

Winde said: “This will give us a cumulative total of 2 227 additional intermediate beds in the system.”

City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said they have worked closely with the Western Cape government as well as the national government to save lives.

"As you are very much aware, the lockdown has also caused significant hardship for many in South Africa, and we have to ensure that we also have measures in place to address these hardships.

"This pandemic has been the greatest challenge to our respective administrations and the peak is yet to reach us. The medical response, much like the social response, requires partnerships between different spheres of government," Plato said.

"The CTICC has been an important part of the City of Cape Town’s economy through the hosting of major local and international events, as well as some of the world’s biggest conferences, and in the process creating thousands of jobs.

"However, its greatest – and most important – use appears to be in the coming weeks," he said.

Photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency/ANA

Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the City of Cape Town to assess the Western Cape's provincial response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency/ANA

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Alan Winde. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency/ANA

The use of the CTICC 1 building has been granted until 27 July, with an option to extend on a month-to-month basis until the end of the year.

The CTICC has waived the hire cost of the venue, Plato said explaining that the temporary infrastructure built, operating and catering costs for the initial hire period will total approximately R47 million.

He added that this amount excludes the costs the Department of Health incurs in providing clinical equipment, oxygen, medication and temporary staff for the temporary hospital.

"We have done our part as government to prepare for the next phase of the pandemic. Even now – especially now at level 3, as we safely get our economy going again – the responsibility now rests with our citizens to keep following the health regulations," Plato said.