Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s DA disciplinary hearing has been postponed indefinitely after the recusal of one of the panel members.

Pogiso Monchusi recused himself, saying he did not want to further delay proceedings and withdrew.

The proceedings stopped at around lunch time, and De Lille addressed journalists outside Parliament.

“This has been a waste of my time, I have to pay my lawyers to be here and I am the victim here but this has now delayed us. We are considering if we should just go straight to court, but we will have to wait,” De Lille said.

On Tuesday morning, the hearing centred around technical disputes.

James Selfe, chairperson of the DA federal executive, said there was no time frame on when the matter would be concluded.

“There are arguments to have an open discussion and others for a closed one. In the end the panel will have to decide that. We have no turn around time for this matter, but both parties have said that we they want to finish this matter as soon as possible,” Selfe said.

