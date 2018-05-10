Cape Town - DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party would accept whatever the Western Cape High Court ruled on Friday in the ongoing saga between the party and Patricia de Lille.

Maimane addressed the community of Leonsdale in Elsiesrivier - one of the DA’s strongholds on the Cape Flats.

De Lille, who says she is the mayor of Cape Town, has taken the DA to court challenging the constitutionality of a clause it used to remove her based on comments she had made on a radio show.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane addressed a meeting of residents of Leonsdale, Elsies River, in Cape Town, traditionally a DA stronghold. Video: Jason Felix/Cape Argus

“I have served with De Lille. I have worked with her, but one thing we need to remember is that no one is above the party. The DA is always bigger than the members itself. We are not a party of individuals. We strive for unity and work for all South Africans,” he said.

Community members, some of them wearing ANC t-shirts, were however not impressed with Maimane.

Some wanted to know why De Lille was axed from the party while others said they were no longer sure they wanted to vote for him.

Grant Twigg, DA Cape Town chairperson, said the De Lille matter was before the court and would be dealt with there.

Court proceedings start at 10am on Friday.

Cape Argus