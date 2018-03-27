Mayor Patricia de Lille opens the ECD resource library at the Crossroads Library in Philippi. Sitting on her lap are is Endinaye Mcetywa and Kwaziyena Matomana. Picture Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - To celebrate South African Library Week, Mayor Patricia de Lille unveiled an early childhood development (ECD) library in Philippi yesterday in an effort to reboot interest in libraries and stimulate learning through play.

The toy library at the Crossroads Library forms part of 12 others situated around the Cape which contain a variety of play and educational materials for children at various levels of development. These include books and educational toys that will aid the development of young children.

De Lille said early development was a critical stage in a child’s life and research by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) indicated that eight out of 10 Grade 4 pupils still could not read at an appropriate level.

“Research by Unesco paints a bleak picture of our children’s reading ability. It’s important now more than ever for us to value our children’s education and to ensure that they have the tools from an early age to be able to take on a challenging world.

“We believe that the establishment of these ECD resource libraries will assist in ensuring that we cultivate a culture of reading at an early stage. This is a critical stage of the developmental phase,” said De Lille.

De Lille said the ECD libraries would introduce a philosophy where children understood the importance of reading from a young age and would act as resources for parents and professionals who are pursuing the development of children to use.

“I want to urge all parents to take full advantage of these ECD libraries,” said De Lille.

