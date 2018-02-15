Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has survived to fight another day.

The motion of no confidence in her failed by one vote in the city council.

Last month, the DA’s federal executive authorised its City caucus to table a motion of no confidence against De Lille in the council.

The grounds of the no-confidence motion were based on the allegations of maladministration against De Lille.

The DA needed 116 votes for the motion to pass. It secured 109 votes, with 110 votes against the motion with three abstentions.

The meeting for a no confidence motion against embattled mayor Patricia de Lille got off to a rough start as ANC councillors repeatedly burst into song and dance as proceedings got under way on Thursday morning.

Last week, De Lille had filed an urgent application to have a motion of no confidence in her be held by secret ballot, but on Wednesday the Western Cape High ruled that the mayor's request is in the hands of City of Cape Town Speaker Dirk Smit.

Her legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu SC, argued on Wednesday that a secret ballot was the only way to protect councillors from the DA bosses who they fear might intimidate or even fire those who vote against the motion.

