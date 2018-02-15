The meeting for no confidence motion against embattled mayor Patricia de Lille's got off a rough start as the ANC councillors repeatedly burst into song and dance. Picture: Jason Felix.

Cape Town - Mayor Patricia De Lille walked out of the meeting at which a motion of no confidence against her was set to be voted on on Thursday, after it was revealed that councillors would vote via an open ballot.





The decision to vote via open ballot was taken b y City of Cape Town Speaker Dirk Smit who said that the electorate is entitled to see how representatives are carrying out their obligations, and that an open ballot would ensure accountability.





De Lille then asked how many councillors were in favour of an open ballot, saying that under the circumstances the decision was unlawful.





She asked to take the Speaker's decision on review and requested that the council meeting to be reconvened at 14:00 on Thursday, saying that the DA had previously had no objection to secret vote. De Lille criticised the party for "flip-flopping" after Smit said that a secret ballot was not necessary.





De Lille suggested that the motion be postponed and said she would not be part of a "unlawful act".





When Smit said the meeting would continue De Lille exited the chamber, saying that she would approach the courts immediately and would also speak to the media about Thursday morning's events.



