Cape Town - It's official, Keizersgracht Street has officially been renamed back to Hanover Street. At an unveiling event held on Tuesday attended by former residents of the area and along with Mayor Dan Plato and Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural development Thoko Didiza.

Plato said he hoped the renaming could heal some of the residents' pain.

“The name change is taking place on Heritage Day and we hope that this is a symbolic act of restoring the historic name of Hanover Street will help ease some of the pain for those who were forcefully removed from the area all those years ago,” he said.

The District Six Working committee lodged a request in June. The city then put out a call for the public to participate in the renaming process. Upto 1 195 residents submitted comments during the public participation process which ended in July.

In August, during a full council meeting the recommendation were tabled and approved.

Didiza said: “The renaming of the street back to its original name that holds many memories for those who lived in District Six and were forcibly removed in the sixties and seventies. Today brings painful and beautiful memories together.”

