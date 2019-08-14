Stellenbosch University students affected by the fire were accommodated at Huis Monica where food, clothes, mattresses and blankets were provided. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Donations are flooding in for students displaced after a devastating fire at the Huis ten Bosch women’s residence at Stellenbosch University. University spokesperson Susan van der Merwe said the university would like to extend its gratitude to all staff members, students and the Stellenbosch community who had offered support and assistance to the residents of Huis ten Bosch.

She said individuals who would like to contribute goods or make a financial contribution were welcome to do so.

“Financial donations to replace academic study material and books can be made to the university’s account,” Van der Merwe said.

Van der Merwe said the roof above eight rooms on the third floor of Huis ten Bosch residence was destroyed when a fire broke out around 7pm on Monday. “All 164 residents of Huis ten Bosch were evacuated safely and provided with alternative accommodation.”

She said one student was treated for burn wounds to her hands and another for smoke inhalation. Both students were doing well.

She said an assessor was expected to visit Huis ten Bosch yesterday to evaluate the damage and initiate the process for repairing the residence.

“Some of the residents will not be able to return to their rooms for the rest of this year and alternative accommodation will be provided for them.”

Stellenbosch University students affected by the fire were accommodated at Huis Monica where food, clothes, mattresses and blankets were made available to students affected by the fire. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers said the cause of fire was still unknown.

“We feel relieved and grateful that all the students are safe. A sincere thank you to the Stellenbosch emergency services that rallied to our aid and provided various forms of assistance during the fire.

“By 8.30pm the fire had been brought under control,” De Villiers said.

Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer commended the rapid response time and professionalism of the municipality’s fire and rescue services.

For donations, the university’s account number is: 073 006 955, Bank: Standard Bank, Branch code: 051001, Reference: R8642.

For more information, contact Grant Williams of the Centre for Student Communities 0218083064, [email protected]).

Donations are flooding in for students displaced after a devastating fire at the Huis ten Bosch women's residence at Stellenbosch University. Video: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

