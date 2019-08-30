A vehicle exploded in Westlake leaving the driver a critical condition, said SAPS Western Cape spokesperson FC Van Wyk on Friday. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Town - A vehicle exploded in Westlake leaving the driver a critical condition, SAPS Western Cape spokesperson FC Van Wyk said on Friday. Jermaine Carelse from City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue services said that they were on the scene, but that it was handed over to SAPS.

"According to reports SAPS members responded to a vehicle that had exploded around 12:30 Friday, August 30. It is alleged that the victim left his house from Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse weg on Steenberg Road the vehicle exploded. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition," Van Wyk said.

"Crime scene Experts, SAPS Bomb Squad and K9 unit is currently on the scene combing the area for clues and to investigate the explosion. At this stage this office cannot confirm what caused the explosion."

Steenberg Road are closed both ways between Ou Kaapse Weg and Westlake Road, said Richard Coleman from City of Cape Town Traffic Services.

Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Captain Alexander on 082 469 2578 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A vehicle exploded in Westlake leaving the driver a critical condition, said SAPS Western Cape spokesperson FC Van Wyk on Friday. Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A vehicle exploded in Westlake leaving the driver a critical condition, said SAPS Western Cape spokesperson FC Van Wyk on Friday. Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Argus