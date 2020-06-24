WATCH: Drone footage catches great white shark circling Cape paddlers, surfers

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning to bathers, paddlers, body borders and surfers to be cautious due to a high number of reported shark sightings and encounters.

The NSRI is asking people to be cautious along the Southern Cape coastline and the Eastern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay, due to a high number of great w hite shark sightings and close encounters.

"The increase of sharks at this time of the year is part of the normal aggregation of these animals that take advantage of natural prey like seals and fish close in shore.





"A large amount of shark sightings and some encounters have been reported close in shore along the Plettenberg Bay coastline over the past few weeks, on Sunday and today (Tuesday)," said NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon.





Drone footage , taken by 14-year-old Zach B , of a large great white shark in close proximity to surfers in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday highlights the urgency of this safety appeal, Lambinon said. taken by 14-year-old Zach B





Sarah Waries of City of Cape Town (CoCT) Shark Spotters programme has told the NSRI: "The behaviour seen in this drone footage shows that the shark is aware of the surfers and is investigating the surfers. It is important for people to remember that White sharks are naturally inquisitive apex predators, and that although shark bites are rare, water users must understand the inherent risk associated with sharing the ocean with these animals and change their behaviour accordingly to avoid encountering sharks."





NSRI said that the number of encounters recently reported included authorities appealing to surfers to exit the water at Robberg, Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, at Boneyards, Jeffreys Bay on Monday and again at Robberg, Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday, following shark sightings in close proximity to surfers reported by eye-witnesses.





"NSRI and the Emergency Services are well prepared to deal with any incidents and NSRI carry emergency medical shark kits on our sea rescue craft, on NSRI rescue vehicles and our NSRI medics carry emergency medical shark kits in their private vehicles in an effort to ensure the quickest response to any incident," Lambinon said.





The CoCT Shark Spotters Programme advise:





To reduce the risk of encountering a shark the public are urged to familiarise themselves with the following safety advice: