Cape Town - The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to Voortrekker Road in Maitland, just after 9pm on Saturday where they had an NG Kerk (Dutch Reformed Church) that was alight. "On their arrival, the entire structure was engulfed in flames," said Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne.

"It took firefighters approximately 1 hour to contain the fire, and the fire was extinguished within 2 hours."

Layne explained that 14 firefighters, with two fire engines, one aerial appliance and one rescue vehicle were on the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.

Earlier this month, another religious building was set alight in Sea Point.

The Arthurs Road Synagogue in Sea Point suffered severe fire damage after it caught alight late on December 4. Layne had that said that no injuries were reported in that fire.

In a TimesLive video from social media, Rabbi Sam Thurgood had shared that while they are devasted about the fire, they hope to rebuild the synagogue better than before.

