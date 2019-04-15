Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant along with provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa at the laucn of the Easter road safety operation. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - With Easter holiday just around the corner and families beginning to prepare for their long weekend road trips, the Western Cape Government and the Department of Transport and Public Works have devised a comprehensive enforcement plan aimed at ensuring the safety of residents and visitors. The 2019 Safely Home Provincial Easter Operational Plan will focus on new initiatives like fatigue management and outline the planned interventions, over this upcoming Easter weekend. The plan is geared towards improving safety on our roads for the thousands of motorists that will be travelling across the province over this infamously busy period.

Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant said their enforcement and awareness interventions have been designed to respond effectively to the expected increases in traffic volumes and vehicle activities that have become synonymous with "this dangerous" period.

Grant said the influx would place additional pressure on all law enforcement agencies that monitor and control traffic to ensure the effective and safe flow of traffic.

Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said as part of their tactical approach to Easter enforcement, "we will be zeroing in on the public transport industry with special focus on our successful Driver Fatigue Management programme".

Africa said their revised Driver Fatigue Management programme was piloted over the past Festive Season on N1 between Paarl and Beaufort West.

"The new pilot has brought together the crucial data from our Average Speed Over Distance (ASOD) camera enforcement system, in-vehicle technology and our handheld devices," Africa said.

