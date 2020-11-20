WATCH: EFF member goes viral for addressing systemic oppression, racism

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Jack Markovitz, the grandson of former DA MEC and fund-raiser in the Western Cape Leon Markowitz, has gone viral for his remarks in Brackenfell, where the EFF held their protest on Friday. The EFF made good on their promise to descend on the area en masse, protesting against alleged racism at the school after reports of a private whites-only matric masquerade ball last month. Jack Markovitz was born and raised in Cape Town, and is a politics and philosophy student at UCT. Markovitz, 21, has been a member of the EFF since he was 18 years old. The EFF member went viral on Friday, for his impassioned beliefs, and drew attention and criticism from social media.

Near Brackenfell High School, he said that the situation in Brackenfell was the same as every white neighbourhood in South Africa: racism was instilled in people.

"The racism is instilled in the bones of these people, the only difference here is that it is more open and violent. I went to a mostly private school with mostly white kids, and this happened all over.

“I think they yearn for apartheid, I think they use neighbourhood WhatsApp groups and PPA, and private security to uphold apartheid in their neighbourhoods. This exists in every single white neighbourhood in this country, (and) the only difference is that in Brackenfell it is more potent and violent.

“I think they (EFF) need to be doing more, I think we need to be taking this protests to Clifton and Houghton Park where the R20 million houses are. These poor whites are angry and violent, and they are bored with their lives.

“We need to take it where the rich people have money, and they are still making money off that land which is all generational wealth, passed down from their parents.”

Addressing his political legacy from his grandfather, he said: “I believe the DA is a white supremacist party, and I’m trying to rectify the situation here today. We need to transfer the generational wealth and land to the disenfranchised people of this country.”

You are ridicolous the EFF has never called for the beating of whites who are willing to share and live in peace and harmony with blacks. He clearly undertand the suppression of black people in this country by whites. — DOWN WITH RACISM DOWN (@David_Map) November 20, 2020

If only you had an inch of this laaitie's intelligence and worth....😅 — C.L (@carlolinks) November 20, 2020

it is an outstanding fact that a white kid is keen to stand against racism, many whites would rather be quiet or protect it. We will make a huge dent on racism if white people stand against white racist that finding excuses and deflections when racist are confronted — Sagwadi Maluleke (@masagwadi) November 20, 2020

I might disagree with methods of the eff, this young white man is willing to look at SAn society for what it is.



White comfort built on the back of blacks for generations and the recipients who refuse to admit it and claim nonsensical imaginary "hard work". — Phumudzo Makhani (@makhanip) November 20, 2020

If he's looking for a makoti I'm right here pic.twitter.com/VSopXs6gZt — Inenekazi💃![CDATA[]]>🏽 (@Inenekazi_) November 20, 2020

Cape Argus