Cape Town - Prince George Primary School in Lavender Hill, 22km outside Cape Town, has launched a library. Pupils lined the driveway to welcome guests to the launch on Tuesday, which coincided with World Book Day, dedicated to promoting the importance of reading for pleasure and its effects. The school, in the heart of a gang-ridden area, has more than 1000 pupils.

Principal Lameez Rabbaney said the area was known for extreme gang violence and was not an easy environment in which to grow up.

She said the impact of the library would be felt for years to come, not only on the school children, but also the community. “We hope the books inspire the learners to make a positive contribution to society.”

Rabbaney said the library would be a safe space in which pupils could read, imagine and be creative.

Commercial printing and manufacturing company Novus Holdings, in partnership with Breadline Africa, donated the library.

Breadline Africa is a charity that aims to provide safe learning spaces for children.

Corporate communications and marketing manager at Novus Holdings, Carrie Nixon, said the company believed it needed to make an active contribution to improve communities.

“Providing schools with much-needed resources, such as libraries, will assist in making this a reality as well as empowering the youth of South Africa to not be limited by their circumstances.”

The donation was co-ordinated by Breadline Africa director Marion Wagner, who said: “Prince George Primary has more than 1000 English and Afrikaans students, but has never had a designated library area. With literacy being a concern for the school, we have seen how hard Ms Rabbaney and her team have worked to remedy this.”

