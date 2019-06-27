CAMERAMAN: Lionaldo Brussel recording

Cape Town - A video of Elsies River young brothers showing off their sophisticated football skills in the street has gone viral with over 5600 shares in less than a day. The one and a half minute long video was recorded by their friend Lionaldo Brussel, 20, from Kuils River on Monday, and he posted it on Facebook.

Lionaldo tells Daily Voice that he was on his way to another friend when he met brothers Shane, 10, and Emilio Namuhuja, 16, playing with their ball in the street.

He was so impressed with their footwork that he immediately whipped out his phone and asked if he could film them.

“They aren’t professional soccer players and only do these freestyle football styles at home and in the street for fun,” says Lionaldo.

Emilio Namuhuja, 16, dreams of establishing a freestyle soccer school one day

Little Shane and his boeta Emilio say they love watching videos of freestyle footy on YouTube and then put their own spin on it to make it unique.

“We don’t want to duplicate the styles we see on YouTube videos so we add our own flavour,” says Emilio.

Lionaldo, who is visiting family in Elsies River, says he admired their skills and thought the world should see it.

The amazing football brothers

“They are really kwaai and are really dedicated to practicing their skill. I’ve never seen these tricks being done live, I only see these things on TV.”

The brothers’ tricks include a crossover, head stall, neck stall, nose stall, a move called “around the world”, where from a neck stall, the ball is flicked up using your shoulders.

You then make a complete revolution around the ball with your head and come back around and under the ball to catch it on your neck again. Emilio, who is in Grade 9, says he didn’t know the video would attract so much attention.

“Freestyle is my passion and I want to open a school one day where I can teach other kids these kinds of tricks.”

Their mother Samantha Namujuha, 39, says she bursts with pride every time she watches her boys play, although neither of them actually plays soccer.

“They are my only kids and I find peace in knowing they get to enjoy themselves with their favourite hobby.

Shane Namuhuja, 10, goois a gevaarlike skill

“They are so awesome and they amaze me every day with their new tricks. They’re a blessing with all they have been through, with the divorce between me and their father but they are very strong. Freestyle is keeping them occupied.”

Shane, who is in Grade 5, also has a YouTube channel called Shane Freestyler.

