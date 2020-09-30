WATCH: Emotional memorial for murdered top cop Charl Kinnear

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata has described the death of top cop, Charl Kinnear 52, as a great loss, saying the South African Police Services will not rest until the perpetrators are behind bars. Matakata vowed that there would be justice for Kinnear, and said investigators were working to bring his killers to book. "As we all know, an investigation is under way into the murder. An attack on the police official is an attack on the state." Matakata was speaking at a memorial service held by the police in Belhar on Wednesday, as tributes were paid and anger expressed over Kinnear's death. The service was attended by Kinnear’s colleagues in the AGU, the police top brass in the province, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, police unions and other members of the police services. The service was peppered with heartbreaking moments as the AGU members laid wreaths outside the venue and candles were lit in his honour inside the venue.

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Kinnear’s commanding officer, AGU head Andre Lincoln, said Kinnear was a dedicated and committed police officer. "It has been a very tough and a trying time since the Friday of his death. I imagine the pain is more intense for the Kinnear family."

Charl Kinnear's wife, Nicholette, is comforted by one of her husband’s colleagues during a memorial service on Wednesday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Lincoln said he was a man of honour, a lover of his family, a husband, a brother and a colleague. However, he said he was cognisant that to others he was not so dear and loved hence his brutal murder.

Charl Kinnear's son, Carlisle, 24, and wife, Nicholette, 47, comfort each other during a memorial service for the murdered anti-gang unit section commander. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

"Kinnear left shoes that no one will ever be able to fill, because they were his and his alone," he said.

His nephew, Grant Kinnear said; “All of you (referring to the police officers present) knew Charl as a cop or have met him as a uniform member, but I knew him as his brother.

"After my parents divorced, we grew up together and he automatically became a father and a brother at the same time. He was very strict yet loving," Grant said.

Major-General Jeremy Vearey lays a wreatrh during the SAPS memorial service for Lt. Colonel Charl Kinnear, the anti-gang unit section commander who was gunned down outside his home. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

"He was silent yet inviting, he was a thinker, teacher, analyst, a best friend and a protector. While we lived in the same house he always brought his colleagues home," he said.

He said what stood out the most was that, when Kinnear invited his colleagues for lunch and they were seated around the table, he treated them exactly as he would his brothers and sisters.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home on September 18 in what is believed to be a hit ordered by suspects he had been investigating.

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

A reward of R1 million was offered for information leading to the successful prosecution of his killer/s.

Zane Killian, a former professional rugby player based in Johannesburg, has been charged with the murder. He appeared in court in Cape Town on September 25.

Kinnear had been involved in a number of high profile cases which resulted in several prominent gang figures being arrested. His investigations also included underworld figures based in Gauteng and other parts of the province.

Among the investigations he was involved in was the alleged extortion of protection money from business owners in the Cape Town CBD. A number of well-known underworld figures have been linked to the racket