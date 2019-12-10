The event sought to raise awareness of the critically endangered African penguin.
Of the released penguins, 14 were young African penguins - 13 of them were abandoned chicks due to moulting parent birds; one was a juvenile penguin with a fractured left fibula and laceration; one adult penguin was a recaptured underweight bird originally rescued from Simon's Town and found again at the Waterfront; as well as another adult penguin admitted from Stony Point with a laceration on the stomach.
There are 10 African penguin breeding colonies in the Western Cape, the main ones are situated on Dassen Island, Robben Island, Simon’s Town, Stony Point and Dyer Island.