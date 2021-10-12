WATCH: Enoch Mgijima municipality's art gallery goes up in flames

Municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the cause of the fire was not known. The fire department would conduct an investigation today.

Kowa said the building had bee unoccupied while the municipality was in negotiations with potential occupants in the public and the private sectors.

He said neither files nor assets were kept in the building as it was never used for municipal administration since 2016, when the Tsolwana, Inkwanca and Lukhanji municipalities were amalgamated to form the Enoch Mgijima Municipality.

The municipality was recently known for its controversial R15 million Lesseyton Sports Facility which received a massive backlash when it was unveiled last week.