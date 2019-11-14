Members of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) came to picket board members and shareholders of Safripol, a fibre plant based in Jacobs, south of Durban, that manufactures polyethylene terephthalate resin and polyester fibre, where a chemical fire in August reportedly left residents coughing and battling to breathe.
Leader of the protest, Desmond D’Sa, who lives in the Jacobs area and heads the SDCEA, said the fire was as a result of dowtherm, a compound used in industrial heat transfer systems.
He said: “Heavy toxic chemical substances were released into the air from the Safripol plant, into the community of Wentworth on August16 and this compromised the health of community members unfavourably on the fence line of the industrial company. A lot of children were affected. Old people and babies have been particularly badly affected,” D’Sa said.
In Cape Town, the picket was joined by members of Extinction Rebellion SA.