WATCH: 'Essential services workers' stranded at Cape Town taxi rank

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - "Essential services workers" flocking to the the Site C taxi rank in Khayelitsha this morning have been frustrated with after being stranded as no minibus taxis were moving. A group of commuters in uniform said they were health care workers at the Groote Schuur Hospital, and were worried that they might not make it to work on time this morning. The 21-day lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak officially started in the early hours of Friday morning. Several people have been arrested for allegedly disobeying the country's lockdown rules. Nozuko Mbinza, one of the health care workers, was among the hundreds of commuters left stranded, said she and her colleagues were frustrated to arrive at the Site C taxi ranks with no taxis moving. "My fear is that we might not even make it on time," Mbinza said, she might go to the bus station to wait for the Golden Arrow Bus.

The Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane did not want to confirm nor deny the taxi driver's strike, however, was shocked to hear that the taxi operators were threatening to burn the busses as commuters were alleging.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said: "It will be unfortunate if the taxi council pulls out from transporting essential service staff today, but I hope they will not attempt to stop essential service staff from being transported."

Madikizela said the rules for transport during the Nationwide lockdown was not drawn up by the Provincial Transport department, "but we support it and the objectives behind it".

"Government will not allow the taxi industry or any other group to endanger the lives of essential services staff or our citizens in general during this crucial time when we have to pull together to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus," he said.

A group of commuters in uniform says they are health care workers at the Groote Schuur Hospital, and are worried that they might not make it to work this morning. #Lockdown #StayHome @TheCapeArgus @IOL @nomafrench @alanwinde pic.twitter.com/aaeU916rD9 — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) March 27, 2020



Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) General Manager, Derick Meyer said Golden Arrow has, with guidance from provincial government, undertaken to operate reduced services between the stipulated hours so that essential staff can travel to work and home.

Meyer they would run reduced services from 05:00 until 09:00 and again from 16:00 until 20:00.

"Any changes to this will only be as a result of a directive from the transport minister," Meyer said.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula re-assured that, "we do not expect any lawlessness, in the form of defiance of the law, which may lead to the state exerting its authority".

[email protected]