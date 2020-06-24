WATCH: Family, friends hold memorial for slain Amahle Quku in Browns Farm

Cape Town - There were emotional scenes at Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm on Tuesday as hundreds of residents from Philippi joined the family of Amahle Quku for a wreath-laying ceremony where the slain 17-year-old girl’s body was discovered. The community called for justice for Amahle, with pupils and teachers from Sinethemba High School gathering in honour of her and protesting against gender-based violence. Amahle, who was in Grade 11 at the school, was killed and allegedly raped at the weekend. Her body was found early on Saturday by residents in Albert Luthuli Street in Browns Farm. Her clothes had been ripped off, and stones lay next to her body. According to her mother, Mandulele, the family found out about Amahle’s death only after pictures of her body circulated on Facebook.

Tuesday’s ceremony was organised by Ilitha Labantu, a social-service and educational organisation that addresses violence against women and children and supports those affected by it.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali, said they wanted more action to be taken against perpetrators of violence against women and girls.

Family of Amahle Quku to lay flowers where the body of 17-year-old was discovered at Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm.

Sinethemba High School pupils began a march at the school and made their way to the corner of New Eisleben and Japhta K Masemola roads in Philippi.

Nasiphi Mayathula, 17, paid tribute to her classmate and friend, saying Amahle was a vibrant person: “She was full of life It hurts a lot and I’m still in shock because I can’t believe that (her death) is true. I’m angry and I’m also traumatised because that happened near my home.

“Amahle must get justice, just like Uyinene (Mrwetyana) got justice.”

The pupils and teachers observed a moment’s silence where Amahle was allegedly killed, and sang the national anthem while holding up placards and signs demanding justice for the teenager.

A suspect arrested in connection with Amahle’s death appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, and was charged.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Leonard Mzingeli was charged with murder. “For now he is charged with murder only, and other charges may be added at a later stage,” he said.

Ntabazalila said Mzingeli’s case has been postponed to July 7 for a bail application.

SA Youth Council provincial secretary, Zuko Mndayi said while they welcomed the postponement and intention to add charges, “we maintain that the case ought to be dealt with thoroughly yet swiftly”.

Mndayi said Amahle’s ordeal, and that of many others, simultaneously indicated both the persistence of violence committed against young women and the urgency with which the police in the province ought to respond to their demands.

Mandulele Quku, mother of 17-year-old Amehle Quku at Tuesday's wreath-laying ceremony in Philippi.

Mandulele Quku, mother of 17-year-old Amehle Quku at Tuesday’s wreath-laying ceremony in Philippi. A man charged with the teenager’s murder is expected back in court on July 7. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

