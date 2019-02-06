A fire has broke out at on the third floor of an apartment block in Sea Point in Cape Town on Wednesday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency.

Cape Town - A fire has broken out at on the third floor of an apartment block in Sea Point in Cape Town on Wednesday. "The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to a Flat Alight on the 3rd Floor of a Residential block of flats in Holmfirth Road Seapoint at 12:39 this afternoon," said City Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Theo Layne.



Two fire engines, 1 aerial appliance and 1 rescue vehicle were dispatched with 26 firefighters.

"Whilst the fire occurred in a flat on the third floor, with the upper floors sustaining mostly smoke damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire must still be ascertained," Layne said.

The fire has been put out according to sources on the scene.













To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A big fire broke out at on the third floor of an apartment block in Sea Point in Cape Town on Wednesday. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency.

[email protected]

Cape Argus