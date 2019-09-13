A fire destroyed the theatre section at Mitchell's Plain Day Hospital. No injuries were reported and all patients were evacuated safely. It's unclear at this stage how the fire started. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Cape Town - At 12:45 on Friday afternoon the City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Service received an emergency call from Mitchell's Plain Day Hospital, where they arrived to the theatre section of the day hospital on fire. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said: "We currently have six firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, an aerial appliance with a total of 28 staff on scene.

"The quick reaction time of the fire crews resulted in the fire being contained to the theater section of the hospital. All patients and staff were safely evacuated," he said.

Carelse added that the fire was been brought under control just before 14:30.

"It will take a considerable time to extinguish the fire and ensure that the area is safe."

