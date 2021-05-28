WATCH: Firefighters hard at work battling Bellville Civic Centre fire

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene battling the fire that broke out at the Bellville Civic Centre this morning.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, said that they were alerted to the fire by a security company.

“A security company reported smoke issuing from the basement at 05:36. The first arriving officer from Belhar Fire requested additional resources as the fire has escalated to the roof section,” Carelse said.

“Approximately 35 staff members and 9 firefighting appliances, including two hydraulic platforms, are scene.”

In an interview with CapeTalk, Carelse said that the cause of the fire is currently unknown and they will likely have clarity on this with the subsequent investigation.

He also requested that drivers find a different route as they are experiencing a bottleneck situation with drivers slowing down to take pictures.

He said that they expect the fire to be extinguished by 11am this morning.

Videos were also posted to social media this morning.

Cape Town - Bellville Civic Centre on fire🔥 use alternative routes to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/49QxDeKnie — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) May 28, 2021

