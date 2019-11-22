Cape Town - A day after one of Cape Town's oldest pubs, Fireman’s Arms, was engulfed in flames the beloved venue said that they are open for business.
Established in 1864, the De Waterkant pub is not only a favourite among Cape residents but it also houses historic fire helmets and fire brigade memorabilia.
The restaurant took to Facebook and revealed that despite the damage to their outside area, they will be operating on Friday.
"As you're aware that we had a fire early Thursday morning, only the beer garden was affected.
"The pub and restaurant are okay... The historical pub will trade as per normal as of Friday," they said.