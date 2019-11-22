WATCH: Fireman’s Arms open for business day after fire









A day after one of Cape Town's oldest pubs, Fireman’s Arms, was engulfed in flames the beloved venue has said that they are open for business. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - A day after one of Cape Town's oldest pubs, Fireman’s Arms, was engulfed in flames the beloved venue said that they are open for business. Established in 1864, the De Waterkant pub is not only a favourite among Cape residents but it also houses historic fire helmets and fire brigade memorabilia. The restaurant took to Facebook and revealed that despite the damage to their outside area, they will be operating on Friday. "As you're aware that we had a fire early Thursday morning, only the beer garden was affected. "The pub and restaurant are okay... The historical pub will trade as per normal as of Friday," they said.

City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, had said that the fire was extinguished at around 4 am.

"The entire outside serving area, consisting of tables and chairs were destroyed," Carlese said.

"The exterior of the building was only slightly damaged by the fire. The cause is undetermined and no injuries were reported."

Many shared their joy over the news that the Fireman's Arms was back in business.

Richard McGowan: "Well done to the fire department for getting it out fast!"

Debby Sutherland: "Wow so so glad you all okay."

Fiona Holder: "So glad the whole place did not burn down! Cape Town has few places like yours!"

Peter Tommo Thomson: "Very glad the pub and the cats are ok."

Tania Gray: "Very sad to hear but relieved that the inside and that old building was saved!! We love Firemans!"

Paul Wilson: "Very sorry to hear the news about the fire but relieved that the damage isn't too bad and, most importantly, that no-one was harmed. Best of luck with the cleaning and I'll see you next time I'm back in Cape Town."

Brian Gibbon: "Glad to see you guys are the mend!!!"

A look from the scene from before and after the fire was extinguished:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video One of Cape Town's oldest pubs, Fireman’s Arms, was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning. Video: Dean Ryan

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The pub, located in De Waterkant burnt in the early hours of this morning, and the exterior damage was extensive. Video: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency

Cape Argus