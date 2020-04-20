WATCH: Food delivery trucks looted in Bishop Lavis

Cape Town - A group of people looted trucks in Bishop Lavis, allegedly stealing food parcels, on Robert Sobukwe road on Monday morning.

In one of the videos circulating on social media, a truck can be seen being raided and looters walking away with a variety of hampers. The trucks were allegedly stoned before coming to a halt, with suspects clambering to get their hands on the goods inside.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the swift action taken by police following several incidents of public violence and criminal behaviour in Bishop Lavis this afternoon resulted in the arrest of four suspects.

"Two of the suspects will be charged of public violence and two for the possession of stolen goods," Rwexana said.

A Checkers food truck has been looted in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town. Picture and video: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

She said four trucks doing deliveries in the area were pelted with stones and robbed of cargo.

Rwexana said two of those trucks were transporting food parcels to bring relief to the community of Bishop Lavis.

"The four suspects are due to make their court appearances in Bishop Lavis once they have been charged," she said.