WATCH: Food delivery trucks looted in Bishop Lavis
Cape Town - A group of people looted trucks in Bishop Lavis, allegedly stealing food parcels, on Robert Sobukwe road on Monday morning.
In one of the videos circulating on social media, a truck can be seen being raided and looters walking away with a variety of hampers. The trucks were allegedly stoned before coming to a halt, with suspects clambering to get their hands on the goods inside.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the swift action taken by police following several incidents of public violence and criminal behaviour in Bishop Lavis this afternoon resulted in the arrest of four suspects.
"Two of the suspects will be charged of public violence and two for the possession of stolen goods," Rwexana said.
She said four trucks doing deliveries in the area were pelted with stones and robbed of cargo.
Rwexana said two of those trucks were transporting food parcels to bring relief to the community of Bishop Lavis.
"The four suspects are due to make their court appearances in Bishop Lavis once they have been charged," she said.
"Our members will remain in the area to search for those involved and to maintain law and order. Drivers of delivery trucks are warned to be cautious when visiting the area," Rwexana said, certain routes may be affected or closed due to the situation.
Reagen Allen, MPL and DA Western Cape community safety spokesperson said the rise of opportunistic criminal activities during the lockdown should be given attention and "our safety stakeholders should be permitted to function".
Allen said their call to deploy Neighbourhood Watches and Community Policing Forums is vindicated "as we have noted the looting of a truck and a number of stores. NHWs and CPFs would be able to assist in our fight against crime".@SISONKE_MD
