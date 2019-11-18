The Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative aims to make a difference in the lives of youth on the Cape Flats. It was founded by Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker. Supplied

Cape Town - “Young people on the Cape Flats face violence every day, which makes it seem almost impossible to change, and certainly not without support.” These were the words of Hollywood actor and founder of the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI), Forest Whitaker, who spoke at the Community Learning Centre in Athlone at the weekend.

He was speaking on the progress that the WPDI Youth Peacemaker Network programme is making since its launch in August. Over the past three months, 45 youngsters from areas most affected by gang violence were chosen based on their personal experience and capability to act as agents of change. This group of young people, referred to as “Trainer of Trainees”, are in the process of educating 350 young people to become social-development ambassadors.

This five-year programme is being rolled out in areas such as Khayelitsha, Athlone and Bonteheuwel. It has been successfully rolled out in communities impacted by conflict in South Sudan, Uganda and Mexico.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Speaking at the event, Whitaker said the programme would be rolled out in the same way in Cape Town, adding that its success was in the trust that the programme created. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Speaking at the event, Whitaker said the programme would be rolled out in the same way in Cape Town, adding that its success was in the trust that the programme created.

“The youth we train are from the community. Our programme becomes what they make of it. Our approach will be the same on the Cape Flats, where we will be providing young women and men with tools and resources that they can put to use in their daily lives.”

Sesethu Tyali, 22, from Khayelitsha, a Trainer of Trainee in the programme, said: “I’m from a community impacted by violence, and to be selected as an agent of change and someone that my community can look to, is exciting. The WPDI equips us with skills that include peacekeeping and conflict resolution. This is important as we share the message that there is an alternative to joining gangs.”