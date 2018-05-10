Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer being sentenced in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his three co-accused have been handed jail time by the Western Cape High Court after they were convicted on fraud and corruption charges.

Judge Rosheni Allie sentenced Lamoer to an effective six years in prison, with a two-year suspended sentence. His co-accused, businessman Salim Dawjee, was also handed an effective six years, Brigadier Darius van der Ross was sentenced to two years and Brigadier Colin Govender was sentenced to an effective four years.

While handing down the sentence Judge Allie highlighted the gross misconduct of the senior officers.

“The courts must send a strong message that corruption won't be tolerated.

"Corruption in police force can't be tolerated," she said.

Lamoer and the two other officers had received gratifications from Dawjee.

The former commissioner and Dawjee have been friends for 25 years. They met in Manenberg when Lamoer was a constable at the local police station.

Dawjee admitted to having given Lamoer about R54 000 in cash from 2011 to 2013 when he ran into financial difficulties.

“It is inconceivable that senior cops didn't know that the relationship like this was corrupt. It beggars belief for me that none of the officers thought receiving financial assistance thought receiving gratification constitutes corruption,” Judge Allie said.

