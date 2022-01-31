WATCH: Four dead, several others injured in horror car crash along Baden Powell Drive

Cape Town - Four people have died and several others were left injured in a horrific car crash along Baden Powell Drive in Mitchell’s Plain. The incident which took place shortly after 11am on Monday during a police chase after an incident at Mnandi Beach saw a family of four lose their lives while six other people were left seriously injured.

According to the police, the crash victims, two men and two women succumbed to their injuries while a fifth passenger, a woman who was travelling in the same vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. SAPS spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal vehicle accident which occurred this morning at about 11.20am along Baden Powel Drive. “Initial reports indicate that a Datsun Go collided with a minibus taxi. Five people were travelling in the Datson Go, four people from the vehicle were declared dead on the scene while the other passenger was transported to a hospital.